MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

carter brinkerhoff

* Carter Brinkerhoff, 26. He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Brinkerhoff is wanted on warrants out of Woodbury County for felony drug violations.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

