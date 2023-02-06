SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
*Shannon Ivory, 52. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Ivory is wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violation. Ivory is on parole for a conviction of first-degree burglary. Ivory is also wanted on a warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine issued in Woodbury County.
Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov.