MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Gerry Patterson, 32. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Patterson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating his federal probation. He was placed on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison for kidnapping and weapons offenses.