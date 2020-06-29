You are the owner of this article.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person: 

thomas pretends eagle

* Thomas Pretends Eagle, 29. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has numerous tattoos, including a crown on his left forearm and the date "4.25" on his right forearm.  

Pretends Eagle is wanted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations for assault.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

