MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Jose Contreras-Mendoza, 50. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Contreras-Mendoza is wanted in Woodbury County for two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

