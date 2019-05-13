SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
George Nelson, 41. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has been known to go buy such names as "Frosty" or "Buddy" Nelson. He also has several tattoos, including a circle with "Nevermore" on his left hand.
Nelson is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for violation of his pretrial release. He was on release after being charged with conspiracy to possess stolen firearms and possession of a firearm by an felon.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov, or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to TIP411.