MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
*Sergio Montanez Mireles, 49. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has the letters AJS tattooed on the inside of his left forearm.
Montanez Mireles is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for failing to appear for court after being charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
