 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
View Comments

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Brett Walking Eagle

Walking Eagle

* Brett Walking Eagle, 41. Walking Eagle is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is wanted for federal drug violations and for probation violation in Woodbury County.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News