MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Brett Walking Eagle, 41. Walking Eagle is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is wanted for federal drug violations and for probation violation in Woodbury County.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

