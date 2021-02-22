MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Jarrami Berndt, 50. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Berndt is wanted on a warrant issued out of Woodbury County for parole violation. Berndt is on parole for voluntary manslaughter and other convictions related to the 1999 shooting death of Jerrdell Sibley.