MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Jarrami Berndt

Berndt 

* Jarrami Berndt, 50. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Berndt is wanted on a warrant issued out of Woodbury County for parole violation. Berndt is on parole for voluntary manslaughter and other convictions related to the 1999 shooting death of Jerrdell Sibley.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

