SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person:
* Richard “Bud” Hays. Hays is 56 years old, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He is wanted by the Marshals Service for failing to appear to serve his prison sentence. Hays was on probation after being convicted of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. Hays violated his probation, which resulted in the prison sentence. Hays usually has long hair, but may have shaved his head recently.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.