SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Adrian White, 19. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. White is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation. White is on probation for willful injury causing serious injury and two counts child endangerment with injury.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.