MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Hayes Baker, 49. He is 6 feet tall, 260 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections. Baker is on parole for burglary in the first degree and for being a habitual offender.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
