MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

Henry White

White

*Henry White, 45. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation.

White is on parole for a conviction of second-degree burglary. 

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

