MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Anthony Buchanan, 29. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. Buchanan is wanted by the Third Judicial District Parole Office for violation of his parole. He is on parole for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.