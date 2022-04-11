 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

Timothy Bittner

Bittner

* Timothy Bittner, 41. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 209 pounds and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. Bittner is on parole for charges related to a sexual abuse conviction. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts Bittner can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Romania accommodates thousands of Ukrainian refugees daily

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News