MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
* Timothy Bittner, 41. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 209 pounds and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. Bittner is on parole for charges related to a sexual abuse conviction.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts Bittner can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
