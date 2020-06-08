MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Daniel June, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 188 pounds and has a clown's face with the word "Joker" tattooed on his right forearm.
June is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for 3 counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.