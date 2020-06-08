You are the owner of this article.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

daniel june
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Daniel June, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 188 pounds and has a clown's face with the word "Joker" tattooed on his right forearm.

June is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for 3 counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

