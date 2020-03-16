You are the owner of this article.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Steven Hoffman, 47. He is 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. Hoffman is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear on aggravated assault on a police officer and interference with official acts while armed with a weapon charges. 

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

