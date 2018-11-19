Try 1 month for $3

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:

* Jonathon Hardy, 31, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. Hardy is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for violating his probation after being convicted of a sex offense. He is also a sex offender whose whereabouts are unconfirmed.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxland.MostWanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided will remain confidential.

