MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

-- James White, 30. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. White is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for court after being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He has tattoos on his right chest and right calf.