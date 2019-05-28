SIOUX CITY – The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in locating the following person:
Tyrone Larush, 18. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Larush has several tattoos, including a rosary around his neck as well as a cross with words on his left hand.
Larush is wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation. He is on probation after being convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and felony possession of drugs.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to Tip411.