SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Benjamin Gallaugher, 22. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He wears eyeglasses and has a 2-inch scar on the back of his left thigh.
Gallaugher is wanted by the Sioux City Police Department for willful injury.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxland.MostWanted@usdoj.gov, or by texting the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).