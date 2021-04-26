 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Jesse Castro-Navarrette

* Jesse Castro-Navarrette, 22. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Castro-Navarrette is wanted in Woodbury County for third-degree sexual abuse.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

