Allen Price
SIOUX CITY --  The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person: 

Allen Price, 21. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Price also has a diamond tattooed on his right forearm.

Price is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his pretrial release after being charged with assault on a police officer and felony possession of drugs.

Anyone with information can cal the Northern Iowa Fugitive Force at 712-255-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to TEN411 (877411).

 

