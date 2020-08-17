MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Brian Corey, 49. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weights 225 pounds and has a tattoo of a devil face on his left upper arm and a tattoo of a red devil on his upper right arm.
Corey is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for several warrants including failing to appear to serve his sentence on assault and delivery of methamphetamine.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
