SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Nothern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Travis Herni, 46. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He also has a tattoo on the inside of his right upper arm.
Hurni is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for felony drug crimes and felony eluding.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to TEN411 (877411).