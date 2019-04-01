SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Nashuan Green, 39. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weights 180 pounds. Green has numerous tattoos, including "Green" on his left forearm.
Green is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violation of pre-trial release and for failing to appear in court after being charged with burglary, forgery and possession of drugs.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email SiouxlandsMostWanted@usdoj.gov.