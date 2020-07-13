You are the owner of this article.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person: 

Derek Wilkens

* Derek Wilkens, 35. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Wilkens is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.  

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

