SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Chris Bauer, 29. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Bauer is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole. He was on parole for burglary and trafficking stolen weapons.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).
Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided will remain confidential. The U.S. Marshal Service routinely works with local law enforcement agencies in locating and arresting fugitives. For more information on the U.S. Marshals, visit www.usmarshals.gov.