SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Justin Fritz, 30. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Fritz is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for failing to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxland.MostWanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided will remain confidential.