SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Skyler Peterson, 26. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, He has several tattoos, including a name on the inside of his left forearm.
Peterson is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to TIP411.