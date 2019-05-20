{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:

* Skyler Peterson, 26. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, He has several tattoos, including a name on the inside of his left forearm.

Peterson is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to TIP411.

