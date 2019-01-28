SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Chase Riessen, 28. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left hand and also uses the name Cesar Salazar.
Riessen is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections. He is accused of running out of the Residential Treatment Facility after he allegedly assaulted two facility staff members. He was in the Residential Treatment Facility after being convicted of delivering methamphetamine.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email SiouxlandsmostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).