SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Daniel Custer, 39. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including "LOC" on his right forearm and "RIP" on his left forearm.
Custer is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the key word TEN99 and the tip to Tip411.