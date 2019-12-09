You are the owner of this article.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Travis Wilson

* Travis Wilson, 46. Wilson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation. Wilson is on probation for distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

