SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Chaz Mahan, 34. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and right forearm.
Mahan is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for probation violation, He is on probation after being convicted of felony domestic assault.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov, or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).