SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Phillip Jackson Jr., 34. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has many tattoos including lips on his neck and "love" on his right hand.
Jackson is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of a a firearm by a felon.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).