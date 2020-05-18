You are the owner of this article.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
jose martin soto-rodriguez
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person: 

Jose Martin Soto-Rodriguez, 34. He is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has a name tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Soto-Rodriguez is wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

 

