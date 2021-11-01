 Skip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

austin bulizak
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person: 

* Austin Bulizak, 22. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. Bulizak is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He is on parole for a robbery, second degree conviction.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

