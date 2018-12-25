SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Steven Gotto Jr. Gotto is 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violation. Gotto is on parole for sexual abuse in the third degree.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).