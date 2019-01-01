SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* John Desart. Desart is 44 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 175 pounds. He is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violation of his parole. Desart is on parole for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to tip411 (877411).