MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Gatkek Lieth

* Gatkek Lieth, 23. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Lieth is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation. Lieth is on probation for possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

