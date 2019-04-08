SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Deloyd Fields, 40. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weights 300 pounds. Fields has several tattoos, including a Chinese symbol on his left hand and black panther on his right forearm.
Fields is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violation of his parole. He is on parole for second-degree burglary.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email SiouxlandsMostWanted@usdoj.gov.