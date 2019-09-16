{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S, Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

Nicholas Rasmussen

Rasmussen

* Nicholas Rasmussen, 53. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has a tattoo of a cross on his right forearm.

Rasmussen is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violation. He is on parole for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email SiouxlandsMostWanted@doj.gov

