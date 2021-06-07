MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Rafael Gomez, 19. He is five foot six inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a federal warrant for violation of Federal Firearms Laws.
Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or emailing Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
