MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
rafael gomez
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

* Rafael Gomez, 19. He is five foot six inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a federal warrant for violation of Federal Firearms Laws. 

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or emailing Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov

