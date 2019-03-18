Try 3 months for $3
christian lofgren
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's hep in locating the following person:

* Christian Lofgren, 39.  He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weights 200 pounds. Lofgren has several tattoos, including a snake on his right forearm and a skull with long hair on his left forearm.

Lofgren is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on four counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, email SiouxlandsMostWanted@usdoj.gov or text the keyword TEN99 and the tip to TEN411 (877411).

 

* Charles Boettcher, 52. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

