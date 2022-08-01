MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
*Antonio Rockwood, 24. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Rockwood is wanted on a warrant issued by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape.
Rockwood walked away from the Regional Treatment Facility in Sioux City. His original conviction was for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
