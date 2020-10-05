MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:

-- Rosalio Rios, 19. Rios is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is wanted on warrants out of Woodbury County for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

