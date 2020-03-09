MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
* Skyler Peterson, 27. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. Peterson has many tattoos including the "Swisher Sweets" cigar logo on his right forearm along with three small dots on his left hand.
You have free articles remaining.
Peterson is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for violation of his pre-trial release. Peterson was released by court order from the Woodbury County Jail and ordered to return on a later date. Peterson failed to report back to the Woodbury County Jail as ordered.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.