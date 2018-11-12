SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Tommy Johnson, 45. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. Johnson has a small scar in the middle of his forehead.
Johnson is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxland.MostWanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided will remain confidential.