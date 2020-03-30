MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
*Samuel Montelongo, 34. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 pounds. He is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole. Montelongo is on parole for a sex offense -- lascivious acts with a child.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
