SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in locating the following person:
* Tristan Bailey Rogers, 24. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.
Rogers is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for absence from custody and contempt of court related to felony domestic abuse. Rogers also has a convict mittimus to serve 365 days in the Woodbury County Jail related to the offenses.
Anyone with information can call the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.